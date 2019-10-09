Rita Guerra
Services Friday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Rita Guerra, 79, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her residence, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Betty Ellen Orr
Services Saturday
KERRVILLE — Memorial services for Betty Ellen Orr, 65, who died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Kerrville, will be at
2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. Frankie Enloe.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.