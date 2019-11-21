Larry M. Billeiter Sr., 70, of Kerrville, went to join his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019.
He was born and raised in Kerrville, where he worked for his father and eventually became owner of Billeiter Construction.
Mr. Billeiter was preceded in death by his father, David J. Billeiter Sr.; mother, Betty J. Billeiter; grandparents, Alvin and Ozelia DeMasters; and nephew, Todd Billeiter.
He is survived by his wife, B.J.; son, Larry Jr. (Samantha); brother, David Jr. (Nancy); grandchildren, Loren and Connor; nephews, Kevin (Janell) and Brent (Sharon); two great-nephews, Brock and Riley; and two great-nieces, Kimberlyn and Kenzie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to New Hope Fellowship, 405 Main St., Ingram, TX 78025.
A private memorial will be held by the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.