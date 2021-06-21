Wilmer was born August 29, 1935, at Camp Verde, Texas, to Marvin Marion Taylor and Oma Deloris (Pember) Taylor. He died April 17, 2021, in Woodville, Texas. He married Helen Joanne Leinweber on September 17, 1965. Joann preceded him in death by 23 days on March 25, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his son, Anthony Gerard Taylor; and his brothers, Royce, Milton, Robert and Ronnie Taylor.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Thomas Taylor (Becky); his brothers, Kenneth (Betty Anne), James and Earnest Taylor; and his sisters, Betty Marie (Ricky) Davenport and Cynthia Taylor; his granddaughter, Allison Taylor; and his grandson, Derick Taylor; and his great-granddaughter, Kaleb. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Kirby (Jana) Whitworth, Regan (Mike) Garcia and Amanda (Carl) Rust, that he was especially close to.