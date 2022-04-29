Adan Ramon Garcia, 33, of Center Point, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Amarillo. He was born on July 23, 1988, to Adan Garcia and Brenda Fawn Howell in Taylor County, Florida. Adan loved his family and friends, being loyal to them was everything to him. He had the sweetest soul; he was always more concerned with making sure everyone else was taken care of no matter how hard life got for him.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Howell; uncles, James and Daryl Howell; aunt, Barbara Hester; and grandparents, Ramon and Alicia Garcia of Beeville, and Homer and Lenora Howell of Beeville.