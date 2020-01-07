Manuel E. Sanchez Jr., age 85, of Kerrville, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born November 13, 1934, in Del Rio to Manuel Flores Sanchez Sr. and Carolina (Elgueseva) Sanchez.
He married the love of his life, Manuela Valdez Sanchez, on January 16, 1958, in Brady, Texas. They were married 62 wonderful years.
Manuel served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958. He also represented the Army as a Golden Glove boxer. Additionally, he served in the Army National Guard for 7 years.
Manuel and Mela relocated from Brady in 1973 to work at Johnny Miller Construction. Later, he went on to work at the Kerrville State Hospital, where he retired.
His love for music, which began at a very early young age and spanned over 60 years, led him to form various musical groups, and he was well versed in several musical instruments.
Manuel served the Lord through his music and talent in the Notre Dame Catholic Church choir for 35 years, with the last 20 years as being the director of the Notre Dame Spanish Choir.
Manuel was presented a certificate for his service to Notre Dame Catholic Church from the office of Pope John Paul II.
Manuel was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
We know we are still joined in heart until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolina Sanchez; father, Manuel Sanchez; step-mother, Anita Sanchez; father-in-law, Anestacio Valdez; mother-in-law, Soledad Valdez; siblings, Artenio Sanchez of Gilcrest, Colorado, Yolanda (Rudy) Sandoval of Arlington, Texas, Olga Solis of Arlington, Texas, Alice Benavidez of San Angelo, Texas, and Baby Boy Jessey Aaron Sanchez.
He is survived by his wife, Manuela (Mela) Sanchez; children, Richard Sanchez of Dallas, Joe (Brenda) Sanchez of Pflugerville, Cynthia (Joe) Juarez of Kerrville, Martin (Sonia) Sanchez of Dallas, Diana Sanchez (David Oranday) of Kerrville and Edward Sanchez of Austin; siblings, Roy (Mary) Sanchez of Brady, Eloy (Rose) Sanchez of Brownwood and Dorinda Sanchez (Deborah Abdo) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren, Stephen and Eric Sanchez, Joe David, Katrina, Patricia, Teady Jr. Garces, Josh Aleman, Sabrina Juarez, Victoria Ramirez, Daniel, Joshua, Chad and Aaron Sanchez, James and Justin Trevino and Marissa Zepeda; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Juan Martinez.
Mass will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Bishop Mike Boulette as celebrant. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
