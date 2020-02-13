Viewing and visitation for Joy Celene Garrison Cocke, age 91, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 9 in Kerrville, will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas.
A memorial service will be follow at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at noon in Kerrville with the Rev. Scott Brown and the Rev. Bert Baetz officiating.
In Harlingen, the memorial service will be at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 with the Hon. Bishop David Reed and the Rev. Tom Murray officiating. A reception with the family will follow in the Parish Hall.
The family kindly requests that memorials be given to St. Alban’s Episcopal Day School or to the charity of choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, Texas and the Heavenly Grace Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.