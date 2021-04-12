Francis M. “Ed” Edwards Jr., 100, passed away April 9, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas. He was the only son of Francis M. Edwards and Reola Lowrie. He was born in Denver, Colorado, in September 1920.
The family moved to San Antonio, Texas, about 1922. He completed high school at San Antonio Vocational and Technical School in 1938 and went to Texas A&M, where he graduated in 1942 and was assigned into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was in an Armored Artillery Battalion in the 4th Armored Division, where he participated in five combat battles in General Patton’s Army. He was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star with an Oak Leaf Cluster and the Presidential Unit Citation. He was discharged as a Captain in September 1945.