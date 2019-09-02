Louis Martin Schwartz of Kerrville passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville. He was born in Uvalde, Texas, to Leon and Agnes Schwartz on Dec. 9, 1926.
He married Joy Fulenwider on March 26, 1953, in Uvalde, Texas.
He went to school at Uvalde and attended Virginia Military Institute, prior to enlisting and serving in the U.S. Navy until the end of World War II. After the War, he was in the Naval Reserve for eight years. He attended the University of Texas after the war, majoring in Business Administration.
After UT, he returned to Uvalde and worked at L. Schwartz Company until it closed in 1960. He then worked for Barrett Industries in San Antonio until his retirement, serving as Credit Manager for over 20 years.
He was an active member of the National Association of Credit Managers, served as their president at one time and was awarded National Credit Manager of the Year. After retiring, he spent time volunteering at the Christian Assistance Ministry in Kerrville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Agnes Schwartz; sisters, Mary and Katherine; and his wife, Joy.
He is survived by his son, Louis and wife, Karen; grandson, Joshua and wife, Morgan; grandson, Jacob; and granddaughter, Saige.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in the chapel at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. The Rev. Brett W. Coe of First Christian Church of Kerrville will be officiating.
Memorials may be given to the organization or charity of the individual’s choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hilltop Village of Kerrville and their staff and to First Christian Church.
The family invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.