Kerrville – Donald Glenn Lindley, 95, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 29, 2020 in Kerrville. He was born in Lawrence, Kansas on Jan. 13, 1925 to parents, George and Maud Lindley and was one of six children. He graduated from Kansas University.
Glenn joined the US Air Force and proudly served his country from 1943 until honorably discharged in 1946. He was a Top Turret Gunner serving with the 13th Air Force, Bomber Barons 5th Bombardment Group Heavy during World War II. He married Darlene Barlow on Dec. 10, 1948 and they enjoyed 71 years of marriage. He worked most of his life in sales for BF Goodrich, Addressograph-Multigraph, Steck-Warlick Company and Hart Graphics.
Glenn and Darlene retired to Kerrville in 1984 and became active members of the Rio Robles Community. They enjoyed traveling in their RV across the United States and were world travelers. They especially enjoyed time spent in the Holy Land (Jerusalem).
Glenn volunteered in the Kerrville ISD school reading program. Also, volunteered at the public library delivering books to homebound residents of Kerrville. Glenn was a member of the First Methodist Church.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; children, Sara Lindley of Kerrville and Dwight Lindley (Jan) of Houston; grandsons, DJ Lindley (Sasha) and Cody Lindley (Amelia); great grandchildren, Masyn, Luke, Paisley and Brooke. He will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.
A memorial gathering will be at a future date.
Interment will be at Oak Hills Cemetery, Lawrence, Kansas.
Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.