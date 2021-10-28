John Morgan Connell died on October 25, 2021, at his home in Ingram, Texas, at the age of 71 after a long battle with MAC lung disease. John was born October 17, 1950, in Kerrville, Texas, to Whitney Connell and Norma Morgan Connell.
He served as a Marine from 1968-1970. He fought in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970 before he was honorably discharged under medical conditions. He united in marriage with Laura Washburn on February 7, 1976. She preceded him in death on August 9, 2012, after 36 years of marriage. For over 50 years, John worked as a truck driver, following in his dad’s footsteps. He also operated heavy equipment over the years.