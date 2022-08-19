Gail Wood Steward, age 84, having lived an eventful life filled with great memories, went to be with our lord Jesus Christ peacefully at her home in Kerrville, Texas on August 6, 2022 after a short illness. All pain has been replaced with a new body as she now shares a home in heaven with those loved ones preceding her in death: Husband of 60 years Olice A. Steward, father and mother O.T. and Lois Wood, twin brother Dale, older brother Neil, and uncle David Clark “D.C.” Gipson. She is survived by her son Randall Steward and daughter-in-law Margaret Griffith of Lago Vista, TX, their son Charles Griffith of Lago Vista, TX, brother and sister-in-law Gary and Mary Wood of Billings, Montana, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat Bingo.
Gail was born in Hubbard, Texas on July 27, 1938. She grew up in Corsicana, Texas, graduated from Corsicana High School, and completed her baccalaureate degree at Lamar University. Leaving a career in accounting, she and Olice retired in 1994 and moved to Kerrville where they built a home and enjoyed the beautiful Texas Hill Country. She was active in many community organizations.