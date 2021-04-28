On Monday, April 26, 2021, longtime Kerr County resident, Mary Louise Leach passed away at her home surrounded by her family. Mary Louise was 89 years old.
Mary Louise was born on September 1, 1931, in Houston, Texas, to Edna Jacobson and George Frank Stelzer Sr. At the age of 14, and still in high school, Mary Louise got her first job as a sales clerk at Sears, Roebuck & Company. Following graduation from Pasadena High School at the age of 16, she worked for a short time as secretary to the curator at the San Jacinto Monument and then secretary to the chief engineer at Crown Central Petroleum Company’s Pasadena refinery offices. During her four years of employment at Crown Central, Mary Louise was promoted several times and eventually became secretary to the vice president. While still in high school Mary Louise began to apply and interview for the position of flight attendant with several airlines. She was rejected several times because she didn’t meet the airline’s 5’2” minimum height requirement. Apparently 5’1½” was close enough for Eastern Airlines, and she was accepted to flight attendant school in the summer of 1952. However, she was engaged to be married by then and never reported for training.
