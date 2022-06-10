KERRVILLE — Gail Frances Winkley Podhaisky, 77, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life on June 9, 2016, at home with her family by her side.
Gail was born September 24, 1944, to Brien and Geneveve (George) Winkley in Austin, TX. She married the love of her life, John Podhaisky, August 21, 1965, in Loveland, CO. Gail graduated from Creighton University and utilized her accounting skills for various organizations as well as City Planner for Lake Bridgeport. Throughout the years, she was very active in her community including volunteering at the Veterans Administration in Kerrville.