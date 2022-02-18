Sandra Jo Huber Griffin, 85, of Hunt, Texas, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas. Sandra “Sandy” lived an incredible life filled with love, laughter and wonderful adventures with an amazing family and a multitude of friends.
Sandy was born in Brownwood, Texas, to George Walter “Ike” Huber and Ima B. Huber on November 21, 1936. The family relocated to Kerrville, Texas, in 1939, where Sandy completed all of her schooling. She graduated as a proud member of the Tivy High School Class of 1955. At Tivy, Sandy was the head drummer in the Antler Band and was the recipient of the John Phillip Sousa Award. She attended college at Trinity University in San Antonio and the University of Texas in Austin before marrying her husband, Gerald D. “Gerry” Griffin in 1958. She later completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts at the University of Houston-Clear Lake in 1985.