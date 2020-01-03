Ralph Frederick Faust went to be with his Lord on January 1, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Ralph was born July 8, 1933, in Normal, Illinois, to Robert Earl Faust and Kathryne McGlothlin Faust.
He was an entrepreneur who owned and operated many businesses during his lifetime.
He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and loved his country dearly.
Ralph was a man of character and conscience who believed in hard work and helping out those in need.
During his life, he put those beliefs into action by supporting, in various ways, the many who came into his life. He was always quick to recognize the value in each individual person he met.
Ralph married Joann Howard Simpson, the love of his life, on December 9, 1962. They remained together until her death October 26, 2019.
Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sons, Michael Simpson, David Simpson and wife, Deborah and Troy Faust and wife, Michelle; 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren Ralph was dearly loved and will be missed greatly.
A celebration of Ralph’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on January 6, 2020, at Kerrville Funeral Home, 1221 Junction Highway, Kerrville, Texas, with Pastor Justin Carpenter officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home, 830-895-5111.