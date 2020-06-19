Dorothy Jones
Services Tuesday
KERRVILLE — Services for Dorothy Jones, 95, of Ingram, who died Friday, June 19, 2020, in a local care center, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by the Rev. John Wheat. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Robert Charles Palmer
No services planned
SAN ANTONIO — No services will be held for Robert Charles Palmer, 76, formerly of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in San Antonio.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.