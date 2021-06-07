Zachary Lloyd Feldman, 27, of Weatherford, Texas, left this earth to be with our Lord on June 2, 2021, at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Stephen and Cami Feldman on March 23, 1994.
Zach lived most of his life in Kerrville, Texas. He was a gifted student and a dedicated athlete. He graduated from Tivy High School in 2012. He went on to the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering Technology in 2017. In his short life Zach worked a wide variety of jobs, ranging from TxDOT (Kerrville), the peanut research team at TAMU Agrilife (Texas A&M), Mooney Aircraft (Kerrville), AirCorps Aviation (Bemidji, MN) and finally with Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas, as a Manufacturing Engineer on the F-35 Fighter Jet.