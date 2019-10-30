Reginald Edwin “Ed” Warren Jr. , age 90, of Ingram, Texas, passed away on October 24, 2019, in Kerrville, Texas. He was born in Norphlet, Arkansas, to Reginald Edwin Warren Sr. and Mildred Madelyn Mobley on June 10, 1929.
Ed went to Smackover High School and later attended the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in geology. He married Sanda Lee Moore on December 10, 1949, in Norman, Oklahoma and shared his life with her until her passing on September 18, 2019.
Ed enjoyed a long career as a geologist in Houston, Texas, before retiring to the Hill Country in the ’80s.
Fueled by his love of community service, he could frequently be found serving local organizations and events such as the Peterson Hospital Board, Rotary, Junior livestock events, the Water Board and the Cowboy Artist Museum, to name a few.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Sanda Moore Warren.
He is survived by daughter, Stacey Warren Robinson; son, Reginald Edwin “Wynn” Warren III; along with many extended family members.
There will be a private celebration of life for family and close friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to dementia research or the charity of your choice.
Special thanks to nurses and staff of River Point Memory Care and New Century Hospice for the care and compassion they have shared with our family over the past few months.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.