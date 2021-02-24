John Richard Barker, 57, of Harper, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 12, 2021.
He was born Feb. 14, 1963, in Fredericksburg, Texas, to A.B. and Juanita Barker.
John attended school at Harper ISD. He then went on to graduate from TSTC in Waco. He worked as a telephone splicer for 25 years.
John loved ranching, hunting and fishing, but he loved his kids and grandkids more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.B. Barker, and his mother, Juanita Barker.
John is survived by his kids: son, John “Bobby” Barker and daughters, Shelly Barker, Jerica Barker, Lorelei Barker, Hunter Moreno and another son, Talon Harris; brothers, Benny Barker and Jimmy Barker; and sister, Nadene Blakeney. Grandkids include Ashton Kettinger, Cason Kettinger, Braxton Barker, Ainslee Blakeney, Emmie Barker and Joshua Arrow Harper. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will hold a viewing from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Wild Ride Ministries in Harper, Texas. Funeral services will begin directly after the viewing at 2 p.m. at Wild Ride Ministries. Following the funeral will be a graveside service as well.
Pallbearers will include Steve Inmon, Reagan Barker, Riley Barker, Mason Ornelas, McCoy Ornelas and Blayze Bierschwale. Honorary pallbearers will include Mitchell Manor, David Holmes, Pancho Ornelas and Scott Bierschwale.
Memorials may be made to Colton Tatsch Scholarship Fund at Security State Bank in Harper or a charity of your choice in Harper.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Wild Ride Ministries, as well as Steve and Kim Inmon.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.