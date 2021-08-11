Betty June Miller

Betty June Miller

Betty June Miller, 80, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2021. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa, to Leroy and Lola Roberts on June 13, 1941. She married Gerald Getty in December 1958, and together they had three children. She later remarried Glenn Miller and spent her last years with Tom Warner.

She graduated from East High School in Waterloo, Iowa. She worked several jobs throughout her life, including GTE Telephone, in Atlanta, Georgia, Rockwell International in Chatsworth, California, and retired from Schreiner University in Kerrville, Texas.