James Russell Bierer
Services at a later date
COLUMBIA, Penn. — Services for James Russell Bierer, 75, of Columbia, Pennsylvania, who died Friday, June 5, 2020, in a local hospital, will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Joe Luis Martinez
Mass held
HARPER — Funeral Mass for Joe Luis Martinez, 59, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, was at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Interment followed at Harper Community Cemetery, Harper.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor.