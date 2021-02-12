COMFORT — Ruby L. Peese, 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Comfort. She was born on March 5, 1931, in Fredericksburg to the late Dora (Herbort) and George C. Besier. Ruby graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Fredericksburg. She worked as an operator for the Kerrville Telephone Co., Center Point High School in the cafeteria and the Collins of Texas Purse Company.
On July 19, 1949, Ruby married the love of her life Max Emil Peese in Fredericksburg. Max and Ruby lived in Kerrville for the last 47 years and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville. In her pastime, Ruby enjoyed crafts and sewing.