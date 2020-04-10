Margaret Ann Wilkinson Services at a later date Apr 10, 2020 Apr 10, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KERRVILLE — Services for Margaret Ann Wilkinson, 84, of Ingram, who died Monday, April 6, 2020, in a Kerrville care center, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll When do you think the coronavirus pandemic will be finished? A lot of us are hoping this will be done soon, but others aren't so sure? If you were to pick a date, which date do you think will be the end of our staying at home? You voted: May 1 June 1 July 1 Aug 1 Sept. 1 Not until we have a vaccine Vote View Results Back