Jon Scott Bergmann, 41, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones on April 2, 2021. He was a life-long resident of the Hill Country and a 1997 graduate from Harper High School.
There were two sides to Jon. Most knew the funny, handsome, blue-eyed, life of the party. He made friends everywhere he went. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and his pets. He could often be found cruising the quiet country back roads.He loved to be outside either working on a vehicle, repairing something or smoking a cigarette while contemplating life.