Richard Boynton Ferris

Richard Ferris, 84, of Kerrville, TX, passed away surrounded by family and friends on January 21, 2022. Born in Rochester, NY, on Jan. 10, 1934, to Eversley and Martha Ferris, he married Lorrie Liberti on April 19, 1959, in Louisville, Ky.
After driving tanks for the Army during the Korean war and on the GI Bill, Richard graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida with his engineering degree. He was hired by Kerrville’s own Mooney Aircraft Company, and he moved his fledgling family to Texas in 1964. After a successful five-year stint with Mooney, the entrepreneurial spirit hit Richard and, along with his wife Lorrie, he opened his first business in 1969 named A-Z Rental Center. After buying out the franchise in 1971, the name Ferris Rental Center serviced the Texas Hill Country for over 30 years. The Cowboy Steak House followed in 1977, along with Party Panache and Nicky’s Shuffleboard Bar to name a few.