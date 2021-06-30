Norvin Wesley Samford, 76, of Center Point, passed away at home on June 27, 2021. He was born in Natalia to Alva and Nona Mae Samford on August 19, 1944. He married Devry Lynn Tyler on February 14, 1980, in Corpus Christi.
He worked as a carpenter for Schreiner University for 17 years. His favorite hobbies included barbecuing, including winning several championships around Kerr County, fishing and various projects around the house.
