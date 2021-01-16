Thomas Lee Brown

Thomas Lee Brown, 65, of Ingram, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 12, 2021.

He was born May 2, 1955, in Robstown, Texas, the son of late Mary Lou Rodriguez and Sammy Elwood Brown. He was fourth born of seven siblings. On January 29, 1985, he married Joanna Dee Brown in Irving, Texas.  

