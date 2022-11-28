Loretta Munson, one month shy of 96, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on November 18, 2022. She was born in Bayard, NE, moving to Seattle, WA, with her family toward the end of WWII. She married Robert Munson there on November 21, 1953.
Before becoming a wife and mother, Loretta’s favorite job was reading the newspapers from 3 states for the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. Bob’s work entailed living in many different states and traveling to many different countries. Loretta loved the travel and especially loved living in Hawaii.