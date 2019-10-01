Maxine Denton was born Helen Maxine Rogers on February 1, 1925 in Fannin County, close to Bonham, Texas, to Cora Irene Lockaby and Scott Rogers. She passed on to Heaven on September 30, 2019.
She had an adventurous life, marrying Samuel Robert Hyndman (Bob) after graduating from Bonham High School in 1942. To this union were born Robert Kirk Hyndman and Judy Gail Hyndman. Bob was serving in the Army Air Corps as a pilot, and was stationed in Panama when he suddenly died from a heart attack at age 25. Kirk was age 3 and Judy was 4 months at the time of his death. Four years later, she married a wonderful man, Paul Denton, in 1950. Together they had 3 daughters, Dana, Laura, and Nancy. They raised all 5 children in Ft. Worth, Texas. Maxine was always active at the Haltom Road Baptist Church. Maxine was the pre-school director at the church for many years. Maxine treasured those years dearly.
She and Paul enjoyed vacations with family and friends while traveling extensively. They especially loved trips to Holland to visit their daughter Dana. After Paul’s retirement, they moved to Moran, Texas to live in their dream home in the country. Many family “gatherings” were the treat of our lives. Games, laughter, Skip-Bo, fishing and sharing with family were enjoyed by all. Maxine made all things happen for family and friends. She served proudly on the Moran City Council for many years.
After Paul died in 2008, she again started over in Hunt, Texas. She immediately became active in The Hunt Garden Club, The Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary, Sew n’ Sews, the Hunt United Methodist Church, and faithfully volunteering at the Hill Country Youth Ranch thrift store. She quickly made many new friends in her new home.
She was always the cutest lady at all of the functions. We cruised the oceans and the Panama Canal, met new friends, visited New York City, and the east coast while she was in her 80’s and 90’s. She even floated in an intertube down the Guadalupe at age 85.
Maxine was predeceased by her parents; her first husband, Bob Hyndman; her second husband, Paul after 58 years of marriage; her son, Kirk Hyndman; and grandson, Parker Pharris.
She is survived by daughters, Judy (Harold) Wilson, Dana (Dr. Randy) McBroom, Laura Denton, Nancy (Dr. Brent) Phelps; daughter-in-law, Matilda Hyndman; grandchildren, Christine Hyndman, Sean Brown, Stephanie (Cris) Miller, Chad Burns, Jennifer Burns-Stevens, Raven (Bryan) Bourdon, Stetson McBroom, Carter (Markie) Stephens, Claire Stephens, and Cooper Stephens. Also, she had 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 5:30-7:30, Tuesday October 1, 2019 and services will be 10:00 am, Wednesday October 2, 2019 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Reception to follow at the Hunt Store in Hunt following the graveside service.
Memorials can be made to The Hill Country Youth Ranch, Peterson Hospice, or the charity of your choice.
Special thanks and love to Peterson Hospice, Dr. James Young, Nurse Christie Counts, Patricia Miller, and all of the other angels at Peterson Hospice.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.