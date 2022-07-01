FORT COLLINS, CO — Thomas E. (Ed) Moses passed away Tuesday June 14, 2022, in Fort Collins, CO.
Ed was born in Ralls, TX, on September 29, 1930, to Lois Tyer Moses and Shirley Arnold Moses. He grew up in East and West Texas before attending Odessa High School, where he met his future wife, Beverly Webber. Ed attended Texas A&M, was a proud member of “A” Infantry in the Corp of Cadets, and graduated in 1952 with a BBA in Business and Industrial Management as a Distinguished Student and Distinguished Military Graduate.