Lillie Lucille Butler, age 80, of Kerrville, TX, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born on December 8, 1940, in Kerrville, TX, to Fred and Estella Butler.
She graduated from Doyle High in 1958. In the early 1960s, Lillie relocated to Northern California, where she worked in the medical field for the City and County of San Francisco until 1984, when she retired. Three years later, Lillie returned to Kerrville in 1987 and became gainfully employed at the Kerrville Veterans Affairs Medical Center until 1995, when she retired for a second time.