Harry Joe Holt Sr., 75, of Center Point, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021, peacefully at home. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Joe C. and Ellen Holt on March 10, 1946. He married Cindy Holt on June 9, 1973, in San Antonio.
He went to school at Harlandale High School in San Antonio. He worked for years for Philco, International Harvester Company and Napa before opening his own shop in Center Point. He was a veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army as a Crew Chief and Door Gunner on a Huey helicopter.
