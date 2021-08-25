Elridge Vernon “Elle” Wolle passed away August 19, 2021, in Kerrville, Texas, at the age of 87. He was born December 13, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, to parents Vernon and Lillian Wolle.
Elle lived a long, fulfilling life and enjoyed reminiscing about his adventures. He served two years in the U.S. Army as a clerk. While in the service, he was stationed at several bases stateside and overseas. After his military service, he continued in his chosen profession with the United States Post Office, beginning as a window clerk and retiring as Postmaster in Kerrville, TX, in 1986.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.