John Phillip Westover

John Phillip “Jack” Westover, 81, passed away on August 28, 2021, at Focused Care in Woodruff, WI. Jack was born on September 3, 1939, in Springfield, Illinois, to Alma and Robert Westover. After graduation from the University of Illinois in 1961, he married Becky Hosford. Jack was in the Navy for 4 years, stationed at the Communications Center in Hawaii and in the Naval Reserve for an additional 4 years. Jack spent his entire career in telecommunications working for Illinois Bell and then AT&T. Jack loved golf, politics and the Illini.
He was elected to the Glenbard District school board in the Chicago suburbs, and served as Vice President. Throughout his life, he enjoyed the game of golf, twice living alongside the links. He also served on the founding committee of the Ed Posh scholarship fund at the Village Links of GlenEllyn.
