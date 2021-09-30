Pam (Morgetroyd) Baker

Pamela Baker, 80, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.
Pam was born Nov. 5, 1940, and raised near London in her early years. She was married to Alan Baker in 1964. They moved to Long Island, New York, in 1967, where they had two children, Lesley and Martin. After a short stay in Cleveland, Ohio, they moved to Kerrville in 1975. Living in Kerrville for 44 years, she made many friends and acquaintances in the Hill Country. She enjoyed the outdoors, including rock climbing, geology, botany, bird watching, fishing, Girl Scouting, making jams and jellies, and she even had a private pilot’s license for a time.