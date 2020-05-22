To read this article and more, subscribe now for as little as 99 cents.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 12:16 am
Billie Sanderfer
INGRAM —Services for Billie Sanderfer, 87, of Ingram, who died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence, are pending at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.
