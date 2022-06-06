Danny R. Edwards, 89, of Ingram, Texas, went to be with the Lord on June 4, 2022 in Ingram. He was born in Corsicana, Texas, to Vernon Edwards and Injun Austell Edwards on April 15, 1933. He married Lana Marie on March 16, 1981, in Houston, Texas.
He went to school at Reagan High School in Houston, Texas. He attended Texas A&M University and graduated from University of Houston and South Texas College of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He began his law career in private law practice in Houston. In the late 1970s, he started Mallard Resources, an oil refinery based in Louisiana. Before moving to Kerr County in 1985, he was active in the Republican Party in Harris County and became active in local Republican Party activities after moving to the Hill Country.