Mr. Francis “Dee Dee” A. Faltin, of Comfort passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the age of 91 years.
Francis “Dee Dee” A. Faltin was born on August 28, 1928, in Comfort, Texas, to Chester and Helen Edwards Faltin.
He married Dorothy Atwood on October 25, 1952, in Uvalde, Texas.
Mr. Dee Dee Faltin is survived by his wife, Dorothy Atwood Faltin of Comfort; and son, Brian Faltin of Comfort.
Dee Dee was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Disa Dee Faltin.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, in the Comfort Baptist Church, with the Rev. John Music and the Rev. Jim Holt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be given in his memory to the Comfort Baptist Church, Comfort Volunteer Fire Department or to the charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.