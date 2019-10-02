Kerrville- Roy Lee Graham, 77, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2019 in Kerrville. Roy was born April 18, 1942 In Cameron County, Texas to Millie (Strickland) and Albert Graham. He graduated from Tivy High School and was a lifelong resident of Kerrville. Roy work as an auto mechanic and Pro Bass fisher. He was a member of the NRA and local Bass Club. In his pastime, Roy enjoyed building and racing cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Patricia Kay and Nicole Rae.
Roy is survived by his daughters, Ressia Kay Connell and husband Bobby of Bandera and Rae Lyn Graham of Kerrville; grandchildren, Tyler Mobley of Ingram, Daulton Thomas of Ingram and Nevaeha Carroll of Ingram. He will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held 3 pm- 5 pm, October 06, 2019 at Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville. In lieu of flowers, donation to help with the funeral expenses can be made directly to Wright’s Funeral Parlor.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville.