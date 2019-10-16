John Charles Shackelford, “Johnny,” age 68, ran home on October 12, 2019, to be in the Arms of The Lord Jesus.
Johnny was born on February 8, 1951, in San Antonio, Texas. He moved to nearby Kerrville with his family when he was just 3 years old. Johnny was raised and stayed in this same community his entire life.
He had many family and friends that loved him. Johnny was a special and precious son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and a true Child of God. Everyone who knew Johnny loved Johnny.
Johnny loved to fish, play with his pets and do jigsaw puzzles.
Every summer, Johnny was always ready to go to several camps: Camp Vista Care, where he loved to fish and be with his friends; the Lions Camp; and the annual Family Camp at Hill Country Camp (the former Camp Pearl Wheat) to help with the kids.
Johnny was one of the original members of the Special Opportunity Center in Kerrville and participated in many of their activities throughout the years.
For many years, Johnny was a member of the Kerrville Special Olympics team, participating in some of the events — especially bowling, shot put and running. He was very proud of his First Place blue ribbons and metals that he won.
Johnny was a kind-hearted man and loved his church family and friends. Johnny loved his Tivy Antlers and was at most every home football game for decades. Johnny was a good Samaritan who was always willing to help someone in need.
Johnny loved the emergency services people of Kerrville (Fire, Police and Sheriff’s departments). Anytime an emergency vehicle came by the house (even in his 50s) he would get so excited! He would say “there’s an amblance” — that’s how he said it — and then he’d scramble out of the house and run to the road to wave at the passing vehicle. There was no stopping him, and we didn’t try. That was our Johnny. Many times, they would honk as they passed, and he would have the biggest grin on his face.
Johnny loved being a Royal Ranger helper and wore his Royal Ranger uniform every time he attended church. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert E. Shackelford Sr. and Margaret (Vallance) Shackelford; his sister, Susanne Tuten; his paternal grandparents, John and Mattie Shackelford; and his maternal grandparents, Harry and Mabel Hinton Peirce Vallance.
He is survived by four brothers, Herbert E. Shackelford Jr. and Paul of Kerrville, Texas, Larry Shackelford of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and James Shackelford of Centerton, Arkansas; two sisters, Sandie Gillan of Mansfield, Texas, and Patsy (Shackelford) Bell of Kerrville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5 to p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be his nephews, Caleb and Jordan Shackelford (Herbert Jr.’s sons), James and Stephen Bell (Patsy’s sons) and Colby and Corey Shackelford (James’s sons).
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Kerrville Fire, Police and Sheriff’s departments.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.