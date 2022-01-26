James Allen “Jim” Wheeler, age 74, of Ingram Texas, died on January 21, 2022, from pneumonia brought on from complication after COVID. Jim will be reunited with his son, Jimmy Wheeler, who only recently preceded him in death by a few short months. Jim was born January 26, 1947, in Cleveland, Ohio, and joined the Marine Corps soon after graduating high school. He was very proud of his service and the country that he protected. In 1968, Jim met Rose Hutchisson, his wife, and began a love affair that lasted over 50 years. Jim and Rose moved from Ohio to Washington State, Colorado and then to Texas where Jim said, “I kept moving until they didn’t know what a snow shovel was.”
Jim can be remembered for having a tough exterior, but he was filled with love. He loved a good conversation and a lively debate, especially with his grandsons, Connor and Logan. Jim’s daughter, Ellen, was also a special person in Jim’s life, who he watched over all of her life.