Joan Dolores Gregory died January 24, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas, at the age of 84. She was born Joan Dolores Hess in Allentown, New Jersey, on April 13, 1937. She was one of four children born to Everett and Marion Hess. In 1953, she would meet Homer F. Gregory after his repatriation from the Korean War. They would marry in 1954 in Tampa, Florida. They had three children, Deborah, Patrick and Tammy. They were married 59 years until Homer passed of Alzheimer’s in 2014.
Homer and Joan started their family in Tampa, Florida, and would remain on the Florida Gulf Coast in Lutz until 1973. Latter moves took the family to Missouri and Oklahoma before they returned to the Gulf Coast in 1980, this time to Rockport, Texas. Upon Homer’s retirement, Homer and Joan moved to the Texas Hill Country and built their home in Center Point, Texas, where they were surrounded by the nature and wildlife they loved.