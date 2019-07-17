R.L. Montgomery Jr., 81, of Uvalde, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Boerne.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Pearsall, to Arma Lynn (Zerre) and R.L. Montgomery Sr.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Arma Lynn Hunsaker; both wives, Lillian Davis and Ima Jane Fudge; and two sons, Charles E. (Attaway) Montgomery and Jesse E. (Attaway) Montgomery.
He is survived by a daughter, Diane Kuykendall of Georgetown; three sons, Larry Montgomery and wife, Laura, of Knippa, Greg Montgomery and wife, Melody, of Del Rio, and R.L. Montgomery III and wife, Kathy, of Victoria; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Melba Huffman of Tyler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary in Uvalde.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary.
A private interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.