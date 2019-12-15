Joyce Ann Kropp, 75, of Kerrville, TX passed away peacefully November 25, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 28, 1944 in Odessa, TX to parents, Garland Gross and Katherine Wiley Gross.
Joyce married Mike Kropp in Odessa, TX on December 26, 1963 and together they had two daughters, Kanda and Keri. Joyce taught school for 25 years, was a Casa volunteer and had a passion as an advocate for children.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Katherine Gross and sisters, Jackie Mae and Dixie Jean Gross.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Mike Kropp; daughters, Kanda and Keri Kropp; son in laws, David Evans and Jose Flores and grandchildren Ryder, Mae, Wiley and Guy.
A private family celebration of life will be held at later date.
