Carol Keith (Roberts) Zabroky of Kerrville, TX, passed away on February 6th, 2020 at home.
She was born on July 28, 1939 in Long Beach, California to Parents Kenneth Rayner Roberts and Dorothy Theresa “Tess” Ferriss Roberts. She graduated High School in Balboa, Canal Zone where her father was stationed at Balboa Naval Station, Canal Zone Panama.
On Dec 23, 1958 she married Alfredo Zabroky in Winterhaven, California. Carol was a loving wife, nurturing Mom, and community volunteer, advocating for Individuals with Special Needs.
Her amazing life reflected her spiritual beliefs, her unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and her boundless love for her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al, and infant son Alfredo Jr.
Carol is survived by her son Robert Zabroky Boerne TX, daughter Martha Zabroky Kerrville TX, daughter Suzanne and her husband Gerry Stoepel Kerrville TX, and daughter Christina Zabroky Kerrville TX. Grandchildren: Tracy Caddell Prairie Lea TX, Jens Jasperson Seattle WA, Travis Zabroky of Chincoteague VA, Zabrina Rowell Kerrville TX, Zackary Ridge Winchester VA, Austin Zabroky Boerne TX, Beau Ridge Winchester VA, Alexandria Seibert Kerrville TX, Landon Ridge Winchester VA, Nathaniel Seibert Kerrville TX and Jace Stoepel Kerrville TX. Great Grandchildren: Aiyanna Ramirez, Jayden Ramirez, and Ambriella Seibert.
The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care of Peterson Hospice during her long illness.
There was a private family ceremony per her request. If so desired, memorial donations to the Jason Walford Memorial Foundation https:// jasonwalfordmemorialfoundation. org/ or the Hill Country Youth Ranch https://youth-ranch.givingfuel.com/ donations.
