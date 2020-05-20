Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.