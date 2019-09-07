Dr. James Mills Adams, 83, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in Kerrville. He was born on August 4, 1936, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Fern Mills and Paul Avery Adams.
He was married to Sherrell Diane Adams in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Oct. 11, 1958.
Jim graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City with a BS Degree in Chemical Engineering. He went on to earn his Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering with an emphasis on astrophysics and thermodynamics and worked for many years in the aerospace and pharmaceutical industries. Jim served two years in the U.S. Army combat engineers and Army Chemical Corps until being granted an “early out” to attend Graduate School in accordance with their newly enacted Critical Skills program.
Jim served on numerous corporate and association boards as well as a congressional manufacturing task force and received awards for industrial achievement. He was the inventor on more than 25 patents related to thermodynamics, remote sensing and signature recognition and authored over 40 journal articles related to aerospace technology, urban transport and international trade.
He was deeply involved in Kerrville cultural activities and served many years as the president of the Kerrville Symphony.
He is survived by his wife Sherrell; son, Christopher; daughter, Cynthia; granddaughters, Elle, Alexis and Hannah; and great-grandchildren, Cayden and Natalia.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept 14, 2019, at First United Methodist Church.
