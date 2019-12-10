Oscar Leon Brantley
Services pending
KERRVILLE — Services for Oscar Leon Brantley, 89, of Kerrville, who died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in a local hospital, are pending and, when complete,
will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Patricia Joan Stapleton
Services pending
BOERNE — Services for Patricia Joan Stapleton, 75, who died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in a Boerne care center, are pending and, when complete, will be announced by Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Gertrud Frida “Nana” Tenberg
Services Thursday
KERRVILLE — Graveside services for Gertrud Frida “Nana” Tenberg, 95, of Kerrville, who died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Hilltop Village Nursing Home in Kerrville, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, officiated by son-in-law Mike Moseley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Turtle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 290 Upper Turtle Creek Road, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.