Bobbie Jean Lackey Powell, 84, of Center Point, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after a brief illness. She loved her Lord Jesus Christ, and we take comfort in knowing she is now forever with him.
Bobbie loved genealogy and was instrumental alongside of Col. Emmett Townsend in locating and documenting the 32 Texas Rangers buried in the Center Point Cemetery. One Texas Ranger she was particularly proud of was her great-grandfather, R.J. Lange. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and Alliance for Progress.
Bobbie was born in Camp Verde, Texas, to James and Ezell Lackey and had three siblings, Tempie, Edna and Jim. Bobbie and Guy were blessed with three children, Larell, Robert and Marilyn.
She was preceded in death by her children, Larell and Robert; granddaughter, Heather; and great-grandson, Colton; parents; and sister, Tempie Gerstenberg.
Survivors are her husband, Guy E. Powell of Center Point; daughter, Marilyn Swyers and husband, Bill; daughter-in-law, Patsy Powell; grandsons, Danny Langbein and wife, Mandy of Kerrville, Jim Hurst of Mountain Home and Will Swyers and wife, Angela of Boscawen, New Hampshire; granddaughters, Shea Swyers of Center Point and Jennifer Powell of Liberty, Texas; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Kailey, Tyler, Caden, Christina, Seth, Edie and Emmie; sister, Edna Crawford; and brother, Jim Lackey.
Graveside services will be at Center Point Cemetery at 11 a.m. Monday, February 22, 2021.
Family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolences may be sent at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.