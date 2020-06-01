Seth Thomas Ivey, 24, of Kerrville, Texas, passed from this life to be with Jesus on May 28, 2020. Seth was born on April 25, 1996, in Tyler, Texas.
He graduated from Tivy High School in 2015 and was a member of First Baptist Church Kerrville, where he was very active in the student ministry. Everyone knew Seth as a “Gentle Giant” and a friend to all.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Tommy Ivey and Sandra Ivey Heard of Naples, Texas; aunt, Deann Douglas of Montgomery, Texas; and uncle, Joe Lively of Grapeland, Texas.
Seth is survived by his parents, Thomas and Elaine Ivey, and his sisters, Megan and Lindsey Ivey, all of Kerrville; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Diane Ledlow of Moore, Oklahoma, and Jackie Heard of Naples Texas; his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Jo Tisdale of Streetman, Texas; and by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
A celebration of Seth’s life will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church.
Donations in memory of Seth can be made to CrossVision Missions, P.O. Box 132982, Tyler, TX 75713.
The family invites your to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.